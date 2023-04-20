WODONGA Council is losing one of its most senior executives amid a shake-up of its administrative structure.
Leon Schultz, who has been the city's planning and infrastructure director since 2012, is retiring.
Mayor Ron Mildren said the South African immigrant, who moved to Australia in 2007, had announced he would be ending his career which also saw him work for the Rural City of Wangaratta.
"It's always a loss when you loss staff that have been around, given their corporate knowledge, but it's part of the process of things," Cr Mildren said.
Mr Schultz has agreed to remain in his role until his position is filled.
Cr Mildren said that process may take up to six months, given a successful candidate could have to move to Wodonga.
With a salary of $150,000 to $200,000, the infrastructure director's job is now being advertised with applications closing on May 1.
Responsibilities include waste management, local laws, planning, engineering, building, business management and sustainability.
The changes come amid a shake-up of the organisational structure of the council.
Exact details are unclear but it is not expected to be completed for some weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS
The council's enterprise bargaining agreement which covers duties expected of senior staff is being consulted as chief executive Matthew Hyde oversees the rejig.
Having worked for 22 years for the Buffalo City council in Eastern Cape province, Mr Schultz emigrated to Australia in 2007 and became Wangaratta council's technical services manager in October of that year.
He started at Wodonga council in 2010 as infrastructure and parks manager before being promoted to his current role in April 2012.
In 2014, Mr Schultz was acting council chief executive while then municipal boss Patience Harrington and mayor Lisa Mahood visited South Korea on a trip that resulted in a plagiarised report.
He was also acting acting CEO for a period after Ms Harrington resigned in late 2018 before being replaced by Mr Hyde's predecessor Mark Dixon in autumn 2019.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Council will take its next step in campaigning for a single-site new Border hospital next Wednesday April 26.
It is hosting a behind-closed-doors workshop with community leaders who have responded to a call for interest from those in advocating for a fresh Albury-Wodonga hospital.
Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association figures are set to attend.
