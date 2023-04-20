Howlong utility Tyson Logie says honourable losses won't be tolerated.
The Spiders had Osborne on the ropes last weekend after they led by five points at the last change only to be overrun by the perennial powerhouse and eventually lose by a kick.
Last year's finalists blew a golden opportunity to make an early season statement after booting 3.7 to 3.0 in the opening term which came back to haunt the Spiders in the final quarter.
Externally, most league followers were surprised how close the Spiders got to the Tigers away from home.
Logie conceded last year the Spiders would have been satisfied to get so close to Osborne.
But this season he said internally the group was instead bitterly disappointed in not being able to land the knockout blow when it mattered.
"Last year we would probably have been happy to get so close to Osborne," Logie said.
"But after the match on Saturday, there was a different feeling in the changerooms and everybody thought it was a lost opportunity.
"We spoke about it after the game, we aren't happy losing to the competition heavyweights anymore.
"We let the game slip away in the last 10-minutes and we need to be better than that and make the most of it when we have momentum in matches.
"No doubt there is a different mindset amongst the playing group and we feel we can win each week no matter who the opposition is if we play at our best.
"A lot more blokes have come out of their shells a bit this year and you notice them talking a lot more at training and game day.
"It makes a difference.
"I think the biggest lesson we learnt on the weekend was being able to keep our shape and structure when the pressure is applied.
"We probably went away from that a little bit in that last quarter when Osborne was challenging and paid a hefty price."
ALSO IN SPORT
Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Jarred Lane was one of the biggest signings over the off-season and previously played with Logie at John Foord Oval.
Logie said Lane had made a good first impression with his new team-mates after being one of the Spiders best in his first match in the red and black.
"Jarred arrives with a big reputation and without wanting to put too much pressure on him, I think he is going to be massive for us," he said.
"Having a midfielder that size makes him hard to match-up on, he runs both ways and his raking left boot can quickly turn defence into attack."
