The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Howlong utility Tyson Logie reveals there is a different mindset amongst the Spiders this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Logie says the Spiders expect to beat any opposition if they produce their best football. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tyson Logie says the Spiders expect to beat any opposition if they produce their best football. Picture by James Wiltshire

Howlong utility Tyson Logie says honourable losses won't be tolerated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.