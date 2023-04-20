Burglars with the munchies broke into supermarket looking for biscuits

A group of young burglars who targeted a Wodonga supermarket for biscuits were disturbed by a cleaner and quickly fled the scene.
The offending by Jaiden Quinlivan and Cody Teesdale, and an underage teenager, wasn't particularly sophisticated.
Police had attended a Badcoe Avenue home at White Box Rise, a short distance from the Woolworths, a short time before the incident.
Body camera footage filmed about 12.45am on December 10 captured the pair at the home and clearly showed the clothes they were wearing.
Wodonga officers had been called for a noise complaint at the home, and a warning was issued.
Police were alerted two-and-a-half hours later when the trio, still wearing the same clothes, accessed the nearby Woolworths through a fire escape.
A door was forced to allow access to a storage area.
They walked in and put biscuits into their jackets.
A cleaner interrupted the break-in, and they ran away.
Security cameras captured the incident.
The clothes were later found when the burglars were arrested.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Quinlivan gave a no comment interview following his arrest on December 20.
He was assessed as being suitable for diversion.
Teesdale was also found suitable.
The pair must write a letter of apology to the supermarket.
They will return to court on May 16.
The third person will face a court at a later date.
