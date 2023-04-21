Electrical hazards remain the most common concern on Border worksites after a recent blitz undertaken by state safety regulators.
WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW visited 59 construction sites in Albury and Wodonga from March 28 to 30 as part of a joint operation to improve workplace safety.
Eight improvement notices were issued in Victoria from 23 visits, while a further eight safety issues were addressed on the spot. Four electrical concerns and two falls risks were found.
WorkSafe director of construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz said the joint visits were an effective way to improve safety at Border construction sites.
"Face-to-face conversations and inspections help employers to check that their safety knowledge is up-to-date and that they have appropriate systems in place to keep their workers safe and healthy," he said.
SafeWork NSW visited 36 sites and issued 53 improvement notices, six prohibition notices and one fine.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
