Industry Super Australia reveals $60 million loss for Indi and Farrer workers in 2019-20

By Beau Greenway
April 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Industry Super Australia analysis has revealed workers in Indi and Farrer were underpaid more than $60 million in superannuation in the 2019-20 financial year.
The Border region's workforce has missed out on more than $60 million in retirement contributions in the space of a year.

