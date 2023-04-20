The Border region's workforce has missed out on more than $60 million in retirement contributions in the space of a year.
Analysis of 2019-20 tax data by Industry Super Australia showed 32,300 workers across Indi and Farrer lost an average of $1883.
16,700 Indi residents went without $30.5 million in that time period, while 15,600 people living in Farrer were deprived of $30.3 million.
Industry Super Australia's research found women were hardest hit with 14,050 underpaid an average of $1311 in super across the two electorates for a combined loss of more than $18 million.
A 1990s law that allowed superannuation to be paid quarterly was the key factor of underpayment, according to Industry Super Australia.
It claimed there was a misalignment between what was published on a payslip and the amount deposited into an account and said a change to the law so super arrived on payday would make it easier for workers to keep track of payments and reduce the prevalence of unpaid super.
Industry Super Australia advocacy director Georgia Brumby said the losses were a "crushing financial blow" to the region's workers.
"Super theft is denying more than 14,000 women in the Border region the chance to save for a financially secure future and can wipe as much as 10 per cent from the final nest egg of some local women," she said.
"Aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field.
"Paying super on payday will help women claw back more super now, while the government is unable to commit to other superannuation equity measures like paying super on paid parental leave."
Industry Super Australia modelling also showed a 30-year-old that earned an age-based median wage could be $8000 better off at retirement if paid super fortnightly instead of quarterly, because contributions paid more frequently would compound for longer and increase in value.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
