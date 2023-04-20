The Border Mail
Police still examining Corowa baby death ahead of coronial inquest

April 20 2023 - 6:30pm
A forensic investigator at the Church Street property in Corowa in January last year following the discovery of the boy's body during a welfare check.
Albury police officers continue to compile a brief of evidence following the death of a baby in Corowa last year ahead of a coronial inquest.

