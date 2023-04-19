Trent Castles' highly-anticipated return to Jindera has been put on ice until round four.
The prolific goalkicker missed last weekend's narrow loss against Holbrook with a calf complaint.
He said he wouldn't play for another fortnight and had set his sights on the clash against Howlong on May 6.
Castles scoffed at suggestions that calf injuries are often the first sign of showing your age for players who are 30 plus.
"I've heard the theory that older blokes struggle with their calves but I don't think that applies to me," he said.
"I'm only 34 and have at least a few more good seasons ahead of me.
"I'm coming off the biggest pre-season I've had in five years and am the fittest I've been in that amount of time.
"I just strained my calf in a practice match, it's not like I popped it, like it does with older blokes.
"I can still run at the moment but I just don't want to risk it this early in the season and be fit and firing at the business end."
Castles revealed he has bulked up over the pre-season after spending plenty of time in the gym and had put on 8kg in size.
"I've gone from 96kg to 104kg and felt like I was fit and moving well in the practice matches," he said.
"Then I had a setback with the calf.
"But I think by adding a bit more size I will be a lot stronger in one-on-one contests and hopefully hard to beat."
Castles returned to the kennel over the summer for the first time since 2018.
The star forward enjoyed one his best seasons of his career after booting 111 goals from 22 matches after the Bulldogs lost the decider to Brock-Burrum.
He also played an instrumental role in the Bulldogs two most recent grand final victories in 2008 and 2011.
ALSO IN SPORT
Castles said he considered Jindera to be his home club and was excited to be back after recent stints with Yackandandah and MCUE in the Riverina league.
"It just feels like home to be honest and I consider Jindera to be my home club," he said.
"I have won a couple of premierships here and have played 90 odd matches and will get to play my 100th at some stage this year.
"So I couldn't be happier to be honest.
"There is a real buzz around the club and a lot of anticipation of what we can achieve as a group this year.
"We have got a strong list and it's now just a matter of producing our best football when it matters.
"Willo (Andrew Wilson) has done a lot of hard work into getting the club into this position and being able to challenge for a flag once again."
