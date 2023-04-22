Tropical cyclone Ilsa moved parallel to the Pilbara Coast of Western Australia, causing a lot of damage at Bedout Island some 100km north east of Port Hedland last Thursday.
Wind speeds reached a record 289kmh. The cyclone then moved inland and quickly lost intensity, but did bring heavy rainfalls at isolated towns in outback WA.
Cyclone Ilsa was actually a late occurrence for mid-April. Late cyclones in the past have delivered heavy rainfalls at places in the interior of Western Australia and then across to NSW.
Alice Springs received heavy rain, taking the April total to 64mm, but little or no rain reached most of NSW except for falls of 10 to 20mm in the Riverina.
In Victoria, rainfalls were mostly 10 to 30mm last weekend. Melbourne received 38mm to Sunday morning - the wettest April day for 12 years.
Rainfall at a few places in North East Victoria has exceeded the April average, and maximum temperatures have fallen below normal with some of the days being the coldest for April since 2012.
A few warmer days, with maximum temperatures up to 22 degrees, are anticipated either at the end of April or early May.
Cyclone Ilsa has resulted in daily maximum temperatures over most of WA and Victoria being a couple of degrees below the April normal, but notably above average in the Carpentaria region of the Northern Territory and across most of Queensland and far north NSW.
It has become notably dry over most of Queesland since March 18. Maximum temperatures have approached near record high temperatures for April during the past week. The mean maximum temperature for the first half of April was 32.2 degrees, nearly three degrees above normal.
This was the hottest since 32.4 during the first half of April 1930 and the second hottest in 135 years. The temperature reached a high of 34.5 on April 15 at Cairns, the third hottest for April behind 34.7 in 1907 and 36.8 in 1988.
Interestingly, Cairns has its warmest spring on record last year, at a time when we had much above average rainfalls in our regions.
