Long-time Southern District jockey and trainer Peter Bloomfield has been remembered as one of the great characters of the game.
Bloomfield passed away on Saturday, aged 72, after a long illness.
There are few who have contributed more to the racing industry over the past half century than Bloomfield, firstly as a jockey, then trainer and volunteer.
Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll, Bloomfield's brother-in-law, described him as a great character who will be dearly missed.
"The best story teller you've ever seen," Carroll recalled.
"He was a real character. He never forgot a story. He was just a really likeable bloke. He would always help people out.
Bloomfield's time in racing began when he left school to work for Leeton trainer Peter Clancy.
He then went to Sydney to ride trackwork for the legendary TJ Smith, before returning home in 1966 to begin an apprenticeship with JJ Carroll, then transferring to John 'Digger' Carroll.
He returned to Sydney as an apprentice under Les Bridge before returning to Wagga to ride.
In 1976, Bloomfield took out his trainer's licence for the first time at Ganmain, then later Leeton, before he and wife Carmel would move to Narrandera in 1985 and set up stable on course.
After a brief comeback to the saddle, which saw Carmel take out her trainer's licence, Bloomfield retired in 1986 to concentrate on training, something he did until his retirement in January 2018.
Narrandera Race Club wished to pass on its condolences to the family and thanked Bloomfield for all his work over the years.
"Peter was a much loved worker and racing character around the club with many years of loyal service as track manager and general handy man worker to keep the facility in good and safe condition," racing manager Michael Bailey said on behalf of the club.
"A true colourful racing identity who bought a smile to the face to all he came in contact with.
"Peter's racing experience and knowledge has been of great assistance to many a committee in general and individuals on the committee specifically.
"He and Carmel opened the doors of their stables for visiting trainers both overnight and on race days when stalls where a premium. All free of charge with a smile and great help promoting the club.
"The club and racing in our area will be the poorer for the passing of Peter."
Bloomfield's association with the industry also continued through two of his sons, Andy and Shane. Andy was a long-time successful jockey in the Southern District, while Shane, a top trackwork rider, has taken out his trainer's licence in recent years.
Bloomfield is survived by wife Carmel and children Shane and Jodie, Peter and Megan, Andrew and Lisa and Cherie and Clint, along with 12 grandchildren.
His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Kooringal at 1.30pm on Monday, April 24.
