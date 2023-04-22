Water storages still have a role to play

The announcement that the Victorian government may put on ice a Geelong fast train and a rail line to Tullamarine airport due to budgetary constraints means that not a cent will be spent on large-scale water storages or flood mitigation.
Daily, we are bombarded by the death knell woes of climate change.
Climate change has become the all-embracing term that included global warming, animal methane emissions and that dreaded carbon.
A plethora of experts told us the dams would never fill, it would never snow again and livestock and people would perish from calamitous temperature rises.
And if they did not get you, the rising sea levels and floods could drown not only you but your ambitions.
In a sane debate, no rain and floods would seem to be direct opposites.
Oh well, it is good to see all bases are covered. But, back to government spending. For instance the removal of Melbourne train crossings is admirable and greatly enhances traffic flow, but can we continue to afford it?
Also, can we afford to gut health, education and biosecurity in an advancing society supporting a burgeoning population?
And when it comes to climate change, it would be of interest to tally up the cost burden this imposes of government departments and industry.
All in the name of science, but stuff the economics.
In the words of Kerry Packer: " As a government I can tell you you're not spending it that well that we should be donating extra."
When Foot and Mouth Disease was recently detected in Indonesia and Bali specifically, the pile on was monumental and tourism was in the gun.
Outlandish claims were made that Aussies were tripping around with the cattle that abounded from one end of the island of Bali to the other.
Nothing could have been further from the truth, as most tourists do not venture off the bitumen and the sand.
There are as many cattle in Bali tourist areas as there are on the Gold Coast.
Topping the uninformed remarks was former cabinet minister Gary Hardgrave, who said that cattle were roaming the streets, even walking into bars.
Maybe the former honourable member was getting mixed up with India, and his stint as governor of Norfolk Island caused heat-related memory loss.
While the Bali threat is always ever present, as it is from other countries with cattle affected by Foot and Mouth, it could be argued that any large-scale breach of our border would be intentional and thence criminal.
Recently 38 tonnes of turtle meat, frog meat, plant products, avian meat, pig meat, beef meat, and raw prawns were seized by border control.
A subsequent comment made was that this incident was likely "just the tip of the iceberg".
On February 15, a Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry biosecurity officer noticed suspicious boxes leaving a western Sydney warehouse during a routine inspection.
This led to the department executing a warrant two days later.
It was a lone official who picked up the possible breach well after the containers had left the wharf.
Australian Federal Police assisted the department by executing multiple warrants, at various locations in NSW, connected to the warehoused products.
A number of warrants have been executed in relation to individuals and businesses in relation to the investigation.
This find puts tourists in the shade, as do the breaches we see picked by daily border control on a number of TV programs.
The transgressions at airports are troubling, but it is unlikely that the miscreants would be travelling to rural areas where diseases could gain a foothold.
