The Border Mail
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Water storages still have a role to play

By David Everist
April 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Everist believes that something lost in all the talk regarding the issue of climate change is the role that water storages and flood mitigation could play. File picture
David Everist believes that something lost in all the talk regarding the issue of climate change is the role that water storages and flood mitigation could play. File picture

The announcement that the Victorian government may put on ice a Geelong fast train and a rail line to Tullamarine airport due to budgetary constraints means that not a cent will be spent on large-scale water storages or flood mitigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.