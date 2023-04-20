The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

High-risk sex offender had illegal child images on his phone

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Raymond Koschel's actions were captured on security cameras.
Jason Raymond Koschel's actions were captured on security cameras.

Police have found child pornography on the phone of a high-risk sex offender awaiting sentence for grooming a boy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.