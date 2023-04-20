High-risk sex offender had illegal child images on his phone

Police have found child pornography on the phone of a high-risk sex offender awaiting sentence for grooming a boy.
Koschel had taken his Samsung phone to Cash Savers on High Street on November 8, and exchanged it for a $150 loan.
The victim agreed to perform oral sex for the device, which Koschel bought the following day.
He arranged to meet with the youth at the water tower but the matter was reported to the boy's school.
His mother confronted the man on November 10.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday heard the woman had grabbed the man's backpack after the boy pointed out Koschel at Woodland Grove.
"She felt so repulsed by the accused, she physically became sick and had to leave," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told the court.
The Samsung was seized by police as part of the investigation.
The court heard an analysis conducted last month had found five category-one child abuse images on the device.
The category covers sexual material depicting children aged under 13.
Police found 24 category three images and adult pornography.
Koschel has a string of priors and was already a registered sex offender for life at the time of the offending.
"He's got several prior convictions for sex offences against children and also a prior for knowingly possess child pornography," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
He also has sex offences in 2011 and 2004, and for committing an indecent act in 1992 and 1993.
"It's every parent's worst nightmare, isn't it," Mr Watkins said of the case.
Leading Senior Constable Les Hare said a jail term was appropriate "but he needs support obviously and treatment".
The court heard Koschel fell back into bad habits when treatment ceased.
Mr Watkins said community protection was an important sentencing principle.
He will be sentenced on May 15 and has already served 153 days on remand.
