Historical ups and downs at Wodonga racecourse

Wodonga Turf Club was one of the earliest organisations formed in the town. Among the first presidents of the club was Mr Harry Street of Baranduda.
The racecourse had none of the appointments it has today. There was an old-fashioned grandstand, but no horse stalls. The owners had separate rings in trees in the centre of the course, and horses were saddled up there for the races.
In September 1923, Wodonga was struck by a tornado. It wrecked the grandstand and all horse stalls, which had been erected only a short time before. All buildings were razed to the ground. This hit the club hard, as at that time it was not financially strong.
In 1926, the club erected a new grandstand at a cost of £1,473. The new stand was designed by Mr Louis Harrison, architect, of Albury, and built by H. W. Chaplin of Balwyn, Victoria.
It was erected immediately opposite the winning post about 30ft further back from the old stand. Financing was made possible by issuing £50 debentures. A new track was put down in 1939 with a running rail at a cost of £200.
The club was just beginning to recuperate after its heavy losses caused by the tornado, when the war came and the course was taken over by the army.
Very early records have long disappeared, but some of the presidents and secretaries were ... 1900 Mr Jack Garrett president; Mr Harry Harper, secretary, 1916 Mr Garrett, president; Mr T. Lupton secretary. Prize money then was £80 for a meeting.
In 1917, Mr Stephen Carkeek was elected president and Mr P. Egan secretary. Mr P. Lingford became president in 1919. A team of president and secretary which worked together for 21 years was elected in 1926. Mr R. Richardson was the president, and Mr F. J. Hoysted was secretary and was made an honorary life member.
Army occupation of the grounds lasted from May 1942 to May 1946. Later, after several approaches made to the military authorities for compensation for damage to the course, the club accepted a sum of £657.
