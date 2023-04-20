Wodonga trainer David O'Prey will heavily target his hometown meeting on Friday with 10 runners.
O'Prey said he was keen to take utilise his home track advantage with the added bonus of the track being in 'pristine' condition.
"I'm just glad the track is in 'pristine' condition after a few of my runners didn't appreciate the heavy tracks at their most recent runs," O'Prey said.
"At this stage I should have 10 runners and I'm looking forward to the meeting."
O'Prey felt Toro Magic could improve sharply in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (2050m) with Cory Parish aboard.
Toro Magic finished near the tail of the field at his most recent start at Benalla but has been placed twice from six starts this campaign.
The step up in distance will suit the four-year-old gelding who shares the same dam as the recently retired This Skilled Cat in This Cat's Magic.
"I think with the step up to 2000m from a mile will see Toro Magic come into his own," he said.
"He is a brother to This Skilled Cat and is just looking for a bit of maturity and a bit more distance.
"He wasn't comfortable at any stage on a fairly ordinary track at Benalla last start but I'm sure he can bounce back quickly."
ALSO IN SPORT
O'Prey was also upbeat about the chances of Bring A Dame in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (2050m).
"The horse has been racing ultra consistently and wasn't beaten far last start over 2400m over the Albury carnival," he said.
"He will be rock hard fit for a 2000m race."
