The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer David O'Prey expects Toro Magic and Bring A Dame to be ultra competitive at Wodonga

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The David O'Prey stable will boast 10 runners for the hometown meeting on Friday with Toro Magic and Bring A Dame among the leading hopes.
The David O'Prey stable will boast 10 runners for the hometown meeting on Friday with Toro Magic and Bring A Dame among the leading hopes.

Wodonga trainer David O'Prey will heavily target his hometown meeting on Friday with 10 runners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.