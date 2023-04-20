Albury Thunder coach Justin Carney and Joe Silafau have been suspended for half the regular Group Nine rugby league season.
The pair pleaded guilty to re-entering the field of play after being replaced during last Sunday, April 16's pulsating home 14-12 upset of finalists Tumut and have been suspended for six matches apiece.
Former NRL player Carney and fellow forward Silafau were charged by the NSW Rugby League match review committee, along with Thunder trainer Paul Shephard, after a fight broke out just metres from Albury's bench.
Shephard became involved and pleaded guilty to a Code of Conduct breach, accepting a 12-month suspension as a trainer.
The club also accepted the proposed competition points penalty, which will be suspended for 12 months.
Carney is still free to coach in a non-playing capacity.
The Thunder will play only 12 home and away matches.
Carney and Silafau can return against Tumut on July 2.
President Herb Stratton said the club has moved on.
