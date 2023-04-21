More than $50,000 was raised for victims of the Upper Murray fires to send them on a holiday to New Zealand to help process their trauma.
It was in January 2020, with the fires still raging, when John Black noticed there were a lot of Kiwis in the crowd of the Sydney test who had been through the traumas of the earthquakes in the South Island.
Mr Black and Stuart Abbott, a former Border resident who lived in New Zealand, then came up with the idea of doing something similar with the victims of the Upper Murray fires, where they would travel to New Zealand and stay with a host family.
Soon, with the addition of Bruce Dwerryhouse and Sarah Crosthwaite, and the funding of Rotary, local stock and station agents and Corcoran Parker, the NZ Kiwi Fire Break Trip was born.
Mr Black said when he heard the stories of victims, he had to do something.
"Everyone around Corryong had a story to tell about the fires, some were just horrific, heart-wrenching stuff," he said.
"I did a lot of fencing up there after the fires, and some of the farmers would just break down in tears after you had spent the day helping.
"People lost a lot of their livestock, they lost all their machinery, some lost their houses, and just about all of them had been affected with burnt fencing and crops."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Black said after reading research by Rob Gordon, a psychologist who specialises in trauma, he understood why a trip away for these people was paramount.
Mr Gordon says trauma comes in three phases: the adrenaline phase, the cortisol phase - where people make bad decisions and can become dangerous to themselves and family - and the recovery phase.
"What he says is that it's critical you take a break in the first or second phase to get your mind straight, and also to plan what recovery looks like," Mr Black said.
Ms Crosthwaite said a study by the University of Melbourne followed the victims of the Black Saturday fires, and found those who were able to remove themselves from the environment they were in were more clear headed and had better relationships.
"So that was the main thing that was driving us, getting these people off the farm where this had happened to them, so that they could clear their heads and learn to live again," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.