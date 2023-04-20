Chiltern has added further depth to its list with the recent signing of Ethan Ritchie.
A Wodonga junior, Ritchie made his senior debut at the kennel last year and played three senior matches and 17 in the reserves.
His older brother, Rhys, joined Chiltern last year and was an integral part of the Swans' drought breaking flag on a wing.
Swans coach Brad Hibberson said the pair could be mistaken for twins with their mannerisms uncanny.
ALSO IN SPORT
"When Ethan came out to training it was like talking to his brother and looking at his brother in the way he moves," Hibberson said.
"Ethan has got ripping skills like his brother and I think he is only 19.
"He was good enough to play three seniors matches for Wodonga last year.
"He has got a full O&M pre-season under his belt and is really fit.
"Ethan played against Yackandandah last week and will help fill the hole left by his brother for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.