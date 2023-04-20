The Border Mail
Ethan Ritchie joins Chiltern to help cover the loss of older brother Rhys

Updated April 20 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
Ethan Ritchie has joined reigning premier Chiltern from Wodonga.
Chiltern has added further depth to its list with the recent signing of Ethan Ritchie.

