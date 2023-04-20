The Border Mail
Three dead after crash on Murray Valley Highway at Strathmerton

Updated April 20 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Murray Valley Highway that claimed the lives of three people on April 20.
Three people have died in a three-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway, west of Yarrawonga, on April 20.

