Three people have died in a three-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway, west of Yarrawonga, on April 20.
Police are investigating the fatal accident at Strathmerton where it is believed two vehicles and a truck collided at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Labuan Road about 2.30pm.
"Three people, who are yet to be formally identified, have died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Three others have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The driver of the truck was uninjured and stopped at the scene.
"The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage."
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
