Border duo in mix at Howlong junior masters event

THURGOONA Country Club's Tom Newman and Corowa Golf Club's Beau Davis are in the mix but will need big final rounds to take out the Murray River Junior Masters being played at Howlong.
The duo sit fifth and sixth on the leadership board after Thursday's first round, but will need to make up six and seven shots respectively to reel in Blake Hodges of Sydney.
The pair will tee-off at 8.15am on Friday.
The two-day tournament is part of the Jack Newton Series of Golf for juniors and is the second event of the year.
Forty competitors aged 12 to 17 from across NSW and Victoria are taking part.
Hodges leads after carding a one-over 71 from 18 holes on Thursday, which included birdies on the par-3 second and par-4 dogleg 16th.

Sophie Ang, from Bonnie Doon, leads the girls event by four shots with a score of 80.
The next instalment of the series is at the Kew Country Club, south of Port Macquarie, in May.
