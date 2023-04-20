The Border Mail

Border duo in mix at Howlong junior masters event

JC
By John Conroy
April 20 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Newman, pictured in 2021, sits fifth at the juniors masters event in Howlong.
Tom Newman, pictured in 2021, sits fifth at the juniors masters event in Howlong.

THURGOONA Country Club's Tom Newman and Corowa Golf Club's Beau Davis are in the mix but will need big final rounds to take out the Murray River Junior Masters being played at Howlong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.