The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chris Lieschke makes his comeback with Cudgewa after seven years away from footy

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:30am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Lieschke last played in 2015 for Walla (inset) but he's got the footy back in his hands after joining Cudgewa. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chris Lieschke last played in 2015 for Walla (inset) but he's got the footy back in his hands after joining Cudgewa. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chris Lieschke is about to revive a football career he believed had ended back on August 29, 2015.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.