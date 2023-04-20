Chris Lieschke is about to revive a football career he believed had ended back on August 29, 2015.
The former Wodonga Bulldog, 31, walked away from the game after two knee reconstructions, the second following an injury he sustained playing for Walla in the Hume League.
But Lieschke will run out alongside twin Josh and elder brother Craig for Cudgewa against Tumbarumba on Saturday after coming out of retirement to lace up the boots once again in the quest for an Upper Murray League premiership.
"I'm pretty excited but nervous at the same time," Lieschke said.
"It's been a while since I played footy so it'll be interesting to see how I go and how the team goes.
"By the time I did the second knee, I thought I was never going to play again, I thought I was going to give it away forever but my brothers convinced me to come back.
"The body now feels good enough that I think I can probably string a few games together."
Lieschke will play as a high half-forward in the grand final rematch at Tumbarumba.
"Training's been a little bit tough for me because the body doesn't pull up as good as it used to," Lieschke admitted.
"But I've definitely missed playing and coming back, with the boys we've got at 'Cudgy', I've got that enjoyment back.
"A lot of them are older blokes who are probably on the back end of their career but they're still great footballers.
"We're all there to win a flag and everyone will be switched on. I've never played in this league before so I don't really know what to expect but as soon as that siren goes, it'll be full-on."
The family connection was a big pull for Lieschke.
"I played seniors with Craig at Wodonga and I've always loved playing with him, he's a great footballer," Lieschke said.
"We all played together out at Walla and that was a good thing to be able to do, just to enjoy footy and play with family and friends.
"So when Craig asked me to come out to 'Cudgy', that Josh was in and he was in, I thought 'stuff it', I didn't have much to do so I decided to come back and play with them again.
"I'm not worried (physically) because I've gone through it so many times.
"If my body doesn't hold up now, it just doesn't hold up so I'm just going to go until I can't go any more.
"Drew Cameron's a great coach and I can't wait to get started out there."
Bullioh hosts Corryong in the other game, Federal having gone into recess leaving the Upper Murray as a four-team competition.
