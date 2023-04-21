Five of the Murray Bushrangers' brightest prospects are playing for a place at the AFL National Championships this weekend.
Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers), Coby James (Mooroopna) and Harrison Hewitt (Wangaratta) will play for Vic Country in the first of two U18 trial matches at Sandringham against Vic Metro at 11am on Saturday.
The second game, which starts at 1.30pm, will feature Bushies duo Oscar Ryan (Shepparton United) and Zac Harding (Wodonga).
The trial games will assist with selection for the final Vic Country squads that will compete at the under-18 Boys National Championships in June and July.
Wilson comes into the game on the back of a strong performance for the AFL Academy against Port Magpies during Gather Round in South Australia last weekend alongside Bushies team-mate Connor O'Sullivan.
Harry Dean, Hugh Traynor-Murphy, Riley Onley and Ned Frostick, also of the Murray Mushrangers, play in one of the U16 boys trial matches on Friday.
