The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Darcy Wilson, Harrison Hewitt, Zac Harding, Coby James and Oscar Ryan trialling for Vic Country

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coby James, Harrison Hewitt and Darcy Wilson are among the Bushies in action. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Coby James, Harrison Hewitt and Darcy Wilson are among the Bushies in action. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Five of the Murray Bushrangers' brightest prospects are playing for a place at the AFL National Championships this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.