Multiple Nazi swastikas sprayed on cars and properties in Wangaratta

Multiple swastikas and profanity has been sprayed on vehicles and properties in Wangaratta, with an RSL president labelling the behaviour disgraceful.
Police were alerted to the orange graffiti on about 16 or 17 properties and cars on Friday morning.
Investigators believe the orange spray paint was used by two or more offenders between midnight and 5am.
Several swastikas have been sprayed, which recently became an offence in Victoria.
The incident has occurred just four days ahead of Anzac Day.
Offenders who publicly display the Nazi symbol face fines of up to $22,000 or one year in jail.
Wangaratta RSL president Ash Power said nobody wanted to see the fascist symbol anywhere.
"We shouldn't have graffiti sprayed anywhere, particularly no cars," he said.
"Why don't people grow up and wake up to themselves?
"It shouldn't have happened at any time, but there are people who will connect the dots that it's nearly Anzac Day, given what the world went through in World War II.
"It's just disgraceful behaviour, it's stupid."
Police said the spray paint was used along streets on and near Murdoch Road and Mather Street.
Cars had windows, mirrors, number plates and panels sprayed, along with fences and bins.
Offensive phrases were also sprayed on the vehicles.
One of the targeted properties is a Greek orthodox church.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Several victims have also taken steps to remove the graffiti.
Some of the offending was caught on CCTV.
Anyone with information about the offenders can call Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.