Graphic Content

Multiple Nazi swastikas sprayed on cars and properties in Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:44am
One of the sprayed vehicle on Kums Street in Wangaratta on Friday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
Multiple swastikas and profanity has been sprayed on vehicles and properties in Wangaratta, with an RSL president labelling the behaviour disgraceful.

