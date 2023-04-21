A MELBOURNE hot sauce venture that's going from strength to strength was cooked up on the Border.
Wodonga-raised brothers Dominic and Declan Keating launched Keating & Co Condiments in late 2021 inspired by family gatherings in their youth.
Dominic said the brothers' side hustle came out of growing up in Wodonga, where their parents Tom and Irene hosted many family dinners that were big on flavoursome food.
"We used to have a lot of barbecues and get-togethers with family and friends and dad always made a really nice chutney," he said.
"When Declan and I moved to Richmond we learnt how to make that chutney.
"Later we were inspired to go out on our own and make the hot sauces."
The brothers officially launched Keating & Co Condiments after the global pandemic restrictions eased in Melbourne.
They rented a commercial kitchen in Coburg, where they both now lived.
Dominic said the overwhelming response to their range - which included seven hot sauces, tomato relish, pickled jalapeno and two types of flavoured salt - was phenomenal in only 18 months.
They placed fifth in the Australia-New Zealand Mr Chilli Awards in 2022.
They also attended markets statewide including Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout, Euroa Music Festival, St Kilda Festival and The Herbs and Chilli Festival in the Yarra Valley while their products were stocked around Victoria, NSW and Western Australia.
Dominic said they were thrilled to now offer their range of products on the Border.
This week Ploughmans cafe became their latest stockist and their first in Wodonga.
"We are incredibly proud that our friends, families and other networks in the area can access our product straight from the shelf on Hovell Street," Declan said.
"The support Ploughmans has shown us has meant a lot to us and to help feel like we are still very much a part of the Wodonga community we grew up in.
"Our products are as natural and fresh as possible; you can taste it.
"Independent, handcrafted and handmade from a family business, this is important to our customers and to us."
Keating & Co Condiments used locally-sourced produce including chillies from Chilli Kings at Shepparton.
Dominic said people were now more willing than ever before to try hot sauces.
"People are keen to try different foods and flavours now," he said.
"Our dream is to take this further and have a cafe one day."
