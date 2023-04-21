AWARD-winning big band Melbourne Ska Orchestra will share the love at Wandiligong Nut Festival this weekend.
Formed 20 years ago, the fun-loving outfit has 34 members, headed by the North East's own Nicky Bomba (formerly of the John Butler Trio).
From humble beginnings in St Kilda to the international stages of Glastonbury, Istanbul, Montreal, Edinburgh and New York, the band has steered their ramshackle train into the hearts of many.
Initially formed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the birth of Ska (1963-2003), their infectious energy soon earned them a coveted slot at Bluesfest and WOMADelaide.
They will perform at Alpine Park, Wandiligong, today at 3pm.
Talented duo Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (of The Waifs) will grace the stage tomorrow at 2pm.
Joyous and uncontrived, their music translates seamlessly from album to stage, with masterful musicianship on guitars and banjos.
Wandiligong Nut Festival celebrates regional growers, crafts and artists and the end of the harvest. It runs 9am to 6pm today and 10am to 4pm tomorrow. Under-16s free.
