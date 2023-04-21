The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Melbourne Ska Orchestra tops epic line-up at Wandiligong Nut Festival

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, Melbourne Ska Orchestra will perform at the Wandiligong Nut Festival this afternoon as part of an epic musical line-up.
Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, Melbourne Ska Orchestra will perform at the Wandiligong Nut Festival this afternoon as part of an epic musical line-up.

AWARD-winning big band Melbourne Ska Orchestra will share the love at Wandiligong Nut Festival this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.