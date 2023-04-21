The deal was sealed with a mighty woof.
When auctioneer Will Bonnici uttered the word "sold" after the final million dollar-plus bid for a Wodonga industrial shed, the bidder's companion, Bear the great Dane, barked in approval, delighting the crowd of 50.
Three hours later on Friday afternoon, another commercial property at North Albury also sold under the hammer for $1,005,000, this time in front of a crowd of about 80 (no pooches).
At the Sanyo Drive auction in Wodonga, Mr Bonnici said the vendor was delighted with the final bid of $1.2 million for the shed with a floor area of about 740 square metres, saying the seller was expecting under $1 million.
Bidding had started at $750,000.
"This shows that the commercial property market is not slowing down, very good confidence in the market, in this case the vendor thought he was being realistic not expecting bidding to reach a million, but look at what happened," he said.
Yesterday's auction was the first time the shed had been put on the market since 1995. It was sold with the option of either vacant possession or negotiating a new lease with the current tenant.
In North Albury, a warehouse on Hope Court which drew fierce bidding also started at $750,000 then climbed in $1000 and $5000 increments over 10 minutes before the final bid of $1.05 million.
The 650sqm warehouse, currently leased by Beijer Ref Australia, a global refrigeration wholesaler, sits on a site of 1,470 sqm. The property was offered for sale subject to a lease continuing with Beijer Ref.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said prices over $1 million for similar sized properties at the moment did not surprise him.
"The market hasn't really weakened at all," Mr Dixon said.
"It means if you have an attractive property out there, you will have absolutely no problem selling.
"There is a high demand for good commercial property."
Two residential properties on the Border will go to auction tomorrow morning, one at Bellenya Drive, Splitters Creek, and one at Lasilla Place, Baranduda.
