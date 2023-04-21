For 30 years and more, you couldn't mention the name John Barton in Albury-Wodonga without someone replying: Oh, The Border Mail man!
Mr Barton, who died at the Mercy Hospital on Sunday, was a senior executive of the newspaper for 32 years, helping drive its spectacular growth from the 1960s to mid-1990s.
As advertising manager, he helped generate the company's main income stream that paid for new technology, machinery and teams of award-winning journalists, photographers and graphic artists.
On his retirement in 1994, he said: "It's a beautiful paper. I think my children were proud of the fact I worked for The Border Mail."
IN OTHER NEWS
He first joined the paper in his teens in 1948, the year the Mott family converted the old broadsheet to a modern tabloid newspaper and expanded to 16 pages.
He rose from salesman to become advertising manager in 1962, soon after the newspaper moved its headquarters from Dean Street to Swift Street, Albury.
He piloted his department through the abandonment of hot metal technology to electronic typesetting and offset printing and the addition of the Twin Cities Post.
Mr Barton was also circulation manager and reported in 1990 that sales had hit 28,700, compared to 10,000 in 1948, and his department staff numbered 30 up from three when he started in it.
But in terms of pages printed, the growth was eleven-fold in that period, with a substantial use of colour in editorial and adverts.
He was a long-time member of Rotary, and a founder member of the Greenwells Flyfishing Club.
Friends admired his impish humour, such as his remark: "In those days (1948), you married the girl you went to school with, started buying Haberfields milk, Wynn's bread and The Border Mail and shifted around the corner away from mum and dad."
Mrs Barton, who ran the Markova Dance School for many years, died in 2016.
Mr Barton is survived by his children, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be on Friday, April 28 at 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.