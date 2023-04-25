GROWING up in the Dandenong Ranges, Marg Crisp was born into a family where volunteering was as natural as breathing.
Her parents were always quick to join sports and town committees and help out in emergencies.
"My uncle Don Fleming won an OAM for bushfire recovery in the Dandenongs; it was his idea to set up trucks to provide food for the firies," she said.
"We'd be up early cooking and preparing meals for firefighters when I was 16 or 17."
When the now Wodonga-based Ms Crisp joined Rotary's Bushfire Recovery Committee in early 2020 to help Corryong rebuild after the Summer Bushfire Crisis, it really hit home from past experiences and also because she had lived there between 1981 and 1995.
She travelled the 250-kilometre round trip weekly ever since to gauge what was needed on the ground to help people rebuild.
"I knew a lot of people and past students in the town who were impacted by the bushfires," Ms Crisp said.
"We knew feeding stock that were still alive was the first priority.
"My club (Rotary Club of Belvoir-Wodonga) did the first hay delivery and we sent a fencing team to help the Uniting Church Emergency Fencing Team.
"Without the volunteers from many different groups in the first 18 months, recovery would have been a lot slower.
"I got a lot of stories from people on the ground that I could feed back to the Bushfire Committee.
"People are traumatised and they don't always know what they need to do right away but they don't appreciate being told what to do either.
"By being there long-term, these people start to recover and we can help them on their own terms."
Ms Crisp recently won the Rotary Service Above Self Award; there were only five issued in Australia.
"It was a big surprise," the Rotarian of 25 years said.
"Everything I do is a team effort but I really enjoy networking with people and connecting them together."
Ms Crisp will attend the Rotary International Convention in Melbourne next month, when she looked forward to meeting the first female international president, Jennifer E. Jones.
