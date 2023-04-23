Albury Wodonga Health has warned no matter how enticing mushrooms might look, don't eat them because many poisonous varieties look similar to the edible type.
"Distinguishing between poisonous and edible wild mushrooms is very difficult with many looking similar to supermarket-bought mushrooms," an AWH spokeswoman said.
"Symptoms of poisoning by these two types of mushrooms include stomach pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea within hours of consuming them.
"Even if these symptoms subside, there is a serious risk of organ failure within 24-48 hours after ingestion which can result in death."
The spokeswoman said if anyone suspects they might have consumed a poisonous mushroom, they should not wait for symptoms to appear but seek medical attention immediately.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wooragee Landcare president Sue Brunskill said she had noticed the booming popularity of field mushroom gathering in the North East.
"In the past 10 years I've seen plenty of people out foraging for mushrooms, presumedly to eat but, gee, you've got to be careful because some of them are deadly," she said.
"They certainly look colourful and beautiful but I think the message is, enjoy them by all means, look at them and marvel at their beauty, but just don't pick them.
"I've been to a lot of workshops about identifying mushroom species but I still don't consider myself an expert and there's only a couple of species that I would eat, but the message for people is just don't take the risk."
Mrs Brunskill said when she was growing up at the family farm she spent years collecting field mushrooms but that also had its risks.
"I think I was probably only picking field mushrooms and saffron milk caps around here," she said. "But there's a particular one that looks very like a field mushroom called yellow stainer and that one will give you really bad gastro.
"If you want to eat mushrooms, go to the supermarket, then there's no risk."
