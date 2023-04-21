Experts have expressed alarm at a sharp increase in family violence across the North East.
But they said the fact that more people were seeking help was an extremely encouraging indication of possibly greater community awareness.
Latest statistics revealed by the Centre Against Violence show a 25 per cent increase in reporting, with rates 65 percent above the Victorian average.
Benalla had a minor increase in family violence reports in 2022 compared with the previous year, though the centre said this was still almost double the state average. Similarly, Wangaratta reported a minor drop last year though was 49 per cent above the state average.
Both Wodonga and Wangaratta are on the list for the top places in Victoria for increased domestic violence activity.
The centre said the statistics were an indicator that victim survivors were more aware of the support services they could access.
When compared with recent years for the centre, intake and therapeutic services manager Lucy Lee said it was positive that people were being able to be open about family violence.
Ms Lee said there was the added complexity related to "two different states, two different systems, although one bubble".
"How do you then hold perpetrators to account? Because they can then jump over to NSW to avoid being held to account and vice versa," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Centre family violence and accommodation services manager Rebecca Jones said it wasn't known why statistics had risen but it certainly was concerning either way.
"But the truth is that we don't know for sure.
"In the last 15 weeks, 18 women have been killed in Australia due to family violence - including four in the last 10 days.
"These women are our mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, colleagues and friends, killed by people who we would expect to show them love and care."
If you or someone you know needs our help due to family violence, contact our team during business hours at the Orange Door on 1800 271 157.
If you require immediate support outside of business hours, please call Safe Steps on 1800 015 188.
If you are unsafe, call the police on 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.