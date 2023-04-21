The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man broke into Lavington home while parents, two kids sleeping

By Albury Court
April 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man broke into Lavington home while parents, two kids sleeping
Man broke into Lavington home while parents, two kids sleeping

A man who broke into a Lavington home while two children were sleeping inside has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.