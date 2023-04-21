Man broke into Lavington home while parents, two kids sleeping

A man who broke into a Lavington home while two children were sleeping inside has been jailed.
Bradley Bruce Bates, 34, was heavily intoxicated when he targeted the Prune Street home last year.
A man locked the front of the home before going to bed about 1.20am on June 26.
Bates went to the rear of the property about 50 minutes later and opened a screen door and internal door and entered.
He located the mother's Alex Perry sunglasses and walked into the victims' bedroom while they were asleep.
The man awoke, and initially thought it was one of his kids who had entered.
"He turned on his bedside light and observed the offender to be crouched down, no further than a metre away," Albury Local Court heard this week.
The man's wife quickly awoke and also spotted Bates.
The man grabbed him by the shoulder as he mumbled, and walked him out onto the front porch before heading back inside.
A call was placed to Triple-0 and two officers were dispatched while the mother checked on her children, who remained asleep.
When the two officers arrived at the property, near Comans Avenue, Bates fled.
"Oh police, I'm running," he said.
He was pursued on foot and jumped over a fence and ran to a shed with the sunglasses case still in his hand.
He fell over and laid still, making no further attempt to run.
He was arrested, but was unable to be interviewed due to his level of intoxication.
Bates, who lives on Matra Place in North Albury, was on parole at the time of the offending.
The Department of Public Prosecutions noted the impact on the family, which included the wife moving from her home to live with her mother.
"The victims were significantly shaken by the subject offending," the court heard.
Bates received a minimum prison sentence of nine months with a 15-month maximum on charges of break-and-enter and steal and a bail offence.
He will be eligible for parole on June 17.
