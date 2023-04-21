The Border Mail
News/Local News

Albury and Border Rescue Squad Captain Paul Marshall earns honours from Governor

LH
By Layton Holley
April 22 2023 - 3:30am
Albury and Border Rescue Squad Captain Paul Marshall received the Emergency Services Medal from Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley. Picture by Layton Holley
From the Black Saturday fires to car crashes, floods, or fishing people out of the Murray, Paul Marshall has been front and centre of it all.

