From the Black Saturday fires to car crashes, floods, or fishing people out of the Murray, Paul Marshall has been front and centre of it all.
In 2003, fresh out of university, Captain Paul Marshall joined the Albury and Border Rescue Squad with the sole desire of lending a helping hand.
Twenty years later, he has been recognised for his service, receiving the Emergency Services Medal from Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley.
"It was quite an overwhelming moment," Mr Marshall said. "It's a cliché, but nobody does this for the accolades, you do it because you want to help people and make a difference."
Out of all the rescues Mr Marshall has been a part of, he said one stands out above the rest.
"Of course, I've fished people out of rivers clinging to trees and just to see the relief on their faces, is very rewarding," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But the most memorable rescue was, I was at the markets selling raffle tickets, when a lady came up to me with her daughter and said, 'I remember you from my car accident three years ago.'
"I remembered the accident, it was a blue car and she rolled it on the freeway, and she said to me, 'this little one wouldn't be here without you.'
"She said 'after you cut me out of the car and got me to hospital, I found out I was pregnant with my daughter, so you not only saved my life, but hers.'
"That is powerful stuff - those moments really hit you, and it makes it all worth while."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.