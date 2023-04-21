The Border Mail
Plan for Wodonga $60 million hospital on former swimming pool land

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:10pm
An artist's image of how the four-storey sub-acute hospital proposed for Stanley Street in central Wodonga would appear after construction. Image supplied by Criterion Property Group
An artist's image of how the four-storey sub-acute hospital proposed for Stanley Street in central Wodonga would appear after construction. Image supplied by Criterion Property Group

A $60 million 103-bed hospital is planned for central Wodonga land once home to the city's public pools.

