YOUR SAY: Not wind or solar, it's burning fossil fuels that's a disaster

John Walker thinks renewables are "vandalising our environment" and "leaving behind an environmental disaster for our grandchildren". Can't he see that is exactly what we are doing by burning fossil fuels? Doesn't he see the increasingly extreme temperatures, fires, floods, storms, sea rise etc. caused by fossil fuel use? It's hard to "see" because the CO2 gas pollution produced is invisible. All but a small fringe accept that converting the carbon stored safely underground as coal, oil and gas into atmospheric CO2, is creating an environmental disaster for us and our grandchildren. We have to make the transition.