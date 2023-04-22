YOUR SAY: Not wind or solar, it's burning fossil fuels that's a disaster

John Walker thinks renewables are "vandalising our environment" and "leaving behind an environmental disaster for our grandchildren". Can't he see that is exactly what we are doing by burning fossil fuels? Doesn't he see the increasingly extreme temperatures, fires, floods, storms, sea rise etc. caused by fossil fuel use? It's hard to "see" because the CO2 gas pollution produced is invisible. All but a small fringe accept that converting the carbon stored safely underground as coal, oil and gas into atmospheric CO2, is creating an environmental disaster for us and our grandchildren. We have to make the transition.
Solar and wind farms are just another way of farming by harvesting the sun. Instead of using sunlight to grow crops or grass for stock etc, it is converted directly to electricity - often via existing power lines. Many farmers accept wind and solar farms as they use no water, create income and work well alongside traditional farming. Traditional farming can occur under turbines and in between solar panels, creating useful weather protection for stock.
Finally, if you think it is hard placing a wind or solar farm, try a nuclear power plant!
IN OTHER NEWS:
Three new cycle trails are coming on stream in Indigo Shire and the project financial analyses for all three have identified significant new jobs and growth for the shire economy. The shire chief executive has stated that much of the money for these projects has come from government grants and not from our rates. However, the tracks will not produce any direct revenue as riders will not pay to use them.
Most of the revenue identified in the projects will be paid to the food, beverage and accommodation providers as it should, since they will service the needs of the cyclists.
The government will also benefit with receipts of goods and services tax, plus income tax from those working in the businesses and tax on the profits generated by businesses.
This all sounds very good, but how will ratepayers benefit from the establishment of the tracks?
Unfortunately, we won't as the council will be responsible for the maintenance of the tracks, and this has been identified by the consultants as 3 per cent of the capital cost of the tracks which will be paid out of our rates, each year, for as long as the tracks exist.
The combined capital cost of the three tracks is stated to be $13.3 million which will mean that we will see an additional $400,000 plus CPI added each year. With the new budget process about to begin it would be helpful to have cycle track maintenance identified as a specific cost centre to allow ratepayers to compare it with the amount that will be provided for our footpaths.
