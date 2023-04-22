The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Not wind or solar, it's burning fossil fuels that's a disaster

By Letters to the Editor
April 22 2023 - 10:30am
We have to make the transition to renewable energy, one reader says. PIcture by Shutterstock
Environmental disaster is taking place now

John Walker thinks renewables are "vandalising our environment" and "leaving behind an environmental disaster for our grandchildren". Can't he see that is exactly what we are doing by burning fossil fuels? Doesn't he see the increasingly extreme temperatures, fires, floods, storms, sea rise etc. caused by fossil fuel use? It's hard to "see" because the CO2 gas pollution produced is invisible. All but a small fringe accept that converting the carbon stored safely underground as coal, oil and gas into atmospheric CO2, is creating an environmental disaster for us and our grandchildren. We have to make the transition.

