The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury, Wagga Coalition MPs on new Liberal leader Mark Speakman

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 21 2023 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New NSW Liberal Party leader Mark Speakman with his colleague from Albury Justin Clancy who has welcomed the former attorney-general's election to the role. They are pictured at Albury court during the last parliamentary term.
New NSW Liberal Party leader Mark Speakman with his colleague from Albury Justin Clancy who has welcomed the former attorney-general's election to the role. They are pictured at Albury court during the last parliamentary term.

NEW NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman is seen as possessing an "enormous intellect" and "strong conscience" by Coalition colleagues from the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.