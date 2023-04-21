The Border Mail
Dragon boats bring major events to Border's Gateway Lakes

By Sophie Else
April 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Beechworth Golden Serpents Dragon Boat Club members Diane Edmondson, Kellie Jones, Matt Lewin, Kevin Gabriel and Cindy Ellis are excited to take their oars to the water for the big race. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Thousands of dragon boat paddlers have converged on the Border for the sport's national championships.

