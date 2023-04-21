Thousands of dragon boat paddlers have converged on the Border for the sport's national championships.
Among the approximately 4000 paddlers are those from first-time competitor the Beechworth Golden Serpents Dragon Boat Club, which formed over Zoom two years ago.
Vice-president Matt Lewin said it was fantastic to be taking part, especially with having already scored two second places.
"We've done a lot of training to get to where we are," he said.
"We are looking forward to the rest of the races.
"It's an inclusive sport, and it's all ages too.
"We have people aged from 10 to in their 70s on the boats, so it's very diverse."
Mr Lewin said the festival had a great feel and was "very family friendly".
Chair of the Australian dragon boat association John Holland said the event was going "extremely well".
"All the paddlers are smiling and having fun," he said.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said she was delighted the event, which the government backed under the latest round of its Significant Sporting Events Program, was being held on the Border.
"I encourage everyone to make the most of this chance to see top dragon boat racers competing right in our own backyard," she said.
"Investing in significant sporting events is also investing in local communities, as they bring in large numbers of people, strengthening local economies, supporting jobs, and showcasing our city."
The event is free, with racing being held each day from 8am to 5pm.
Spectators can take advantage of food trucks, giant TV screens, merchandise vendors, a pop-up bar and live entertainment on site.
