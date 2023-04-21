North Albury's Wagga connection says it owes the club's leaders for a relatively smooth transition to the higher level in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Tom Anderson (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong) and Jack Reynolds (Marrar) have joined North Wagga's Nathan Dennis and Cayden Winter at the Hoppers and will experience their first Anzac Day clash against traditional rivals Albury.
"It's a big jump in the pace and the quality of football, but when you've got blokes helping you out all pre-season, like (captain) George (Godde) and (coach) Tim (Broomhead), it's easier to find your feet pretty quickly," Winter suggested.
The former North Albury coach and three-time Marrar best and fairest Reynolds were among the Hoppers' best in last week's 100-point hiding against Yarrawonga.
"We (the quartet) didn't really know what to expect here, but I think for us this week is about a better response, we know what we dished up wasn't good enough," Winter added.
Winless North will host the undefeated Tigers.
