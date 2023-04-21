Two Wangaratta teenagers arrested over swastika car graffiti spree

Multiple swastikas and profanity has been sprayed on vehicles and properties in Wangaratta, with an RSL president labelling the behaviour disgraceful.
Investigators believe the orange spray paint was used by two or more offenders between midnight and 5am.
Several swastikas have been sprayed, which recently became an offence in Victoria.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl on Friday.
They were questioned before being released pending summons, and will face court on criminal damage charges at a later date.
The incident has occurred just four days ahead of Anzac Day, while Thursday marked the 134th anniversary of Adolf Hitler's birthday.
Police said the arrested pair weren't linked to any hate groups.
Those who publicly display the Nazi symbol face fines of up to $22,000 or one year in jail and Wangaratta RSL president Ash Power said nobody wanted to see the fascist symbol anywhere.
"We shouldn't have graffiti sprayed anywhere, particularly no cars," he said.
"Why don't people grow up and wake up to themselves?
"It shouldn't have happened at any time, but there are people who will connect the dots that it's nearly Anzac Day, given what the world went through in World War II.
"It's just disgraceful behaviour, it's stupid."
Police said the spray paint was used along streets on and near Murdoch Road and Mather Street.
Mayor Dean Rees said if youths were involved, they may not understand the hate behind the Nazi symbols but needed to be educated.
"There's no room for antisemitism and the vandalism of people's cars and private property is a horrible thing," he said.
"It's a terrible thing to have in my town.
"It's an absolute disgrace and these people should be ashamed."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Rees said the town didn't have many graffiti offences.
Council signs were spray painted in 2021 calling for Premier Dan Andrews to be hung, but said such incidents were rare.
It's an absolute disgrace and these people should be ashamed.- Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees
"There's no place for it in our town," he said.
"This will cost ratepayers if it's on public property.
"It's just not right."
There area has a large number of public housing properties and has previously been targeted by vandals.
Cars had windows, mirrors, number plates and panels sprayed, along with fences and council bins.
Offensive phrases were also sprayed on the vehicles and fences.
One of the targeted properties was a Greek Orthodox church.
Several victims took steps to remove the graffiti on Friday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.