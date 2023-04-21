The Border Mail
Two Wangaratta teenagers arrested over swastika car graffiti spree

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 4:55pm
A large orange swastika sprayed on a residential fence. Picture by Mark Jesser
Multiple swastikas and profanity has been sprayed on vehicles and properties in Wangaratta, with an RSL president labelling the behaviour disgraceful.

