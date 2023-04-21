ORGANISERS say the annual Thurgoona Bowl golf tournament is back to full-strength after numbers slipped during and in the wake of the Covid pandemic.
The men's event was held earlier this month and the ladies' this week with home club quartet of Jenny Garner, Kerrie Paul, Julie Coleman and Joan Asmussen emerging victorious in a 105-player field.
Clubs fielding teams included Wagga City and Melbourne's Burnley as well as Wangaratta, Yackandandah, Bright, Beechworth, Howlongand Myrtleford.
"We were very pleased to see a return to healthy numbers after Covid-affected attendances," the club's Joan Parker said.
In other results, Wodonga's Madison Peters (40 points) took out the A-grade singles for the event beating Asmussen by one point while Julie Coleman and Gayle MacAlpine won the vets and super-vets respectively.
