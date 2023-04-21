THE all-abilities Northern Conference football season will get under way on Sunday with a round robin at Wodonga's Martin Park.
The 10-game carnival will feature Wodonga as well as North Albury Hoppers, Merriwa-Wangaratta Magpies, Echuca-Moama Rockets and the Goulburn Valley Giants.
The FIDA competition, which began in Melbourne in 1991, provides opportunities for male and female participants with varied abilities to participate in an AFL competition.
"Admission is free and it would be great to have the community come down and support Wodonga and all-abilities football in general," Wodonga's Richard Bence said.
It is the first season for North Albury in the league and Bence said the new team was eager to impress.
The first game starts at 10am with the last at 3pm.
Alongside the Aussie rules will be an all-abilities netball competition, with Wodonga taking on Wangaratta at 11am.
