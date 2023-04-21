The Border Mail
Wodonga to host 10-game all-abilities footy carnival on Sunday

By John Conroy
Updated April 21 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 12:31pm
Action from previous all-abilities carnivals. The hosts play the Pies first-up.

THE all-abilities Northern Conference football season will get under way on Sunday with a round robin at Wodonga's Martin Park.

