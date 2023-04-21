Brad St John will make his 150th senior appearance for Wodonga Raiders in the Anzac Day clash with neighbours Wodonga.
The 26-year-old has been a rock for Raiders since making his debut in 2013 and now captains Marc Almond's side.
St John has long been admired well beyond Birallee Park but insists he's never been tempted to call anywhere else home.
"I have had several other O and M clubs call me over the years to come and play and have a look," St John said.
"Three or so years ago, I also had interest from clubs in the NEAFL, when that was running, from the VFL and the SANFL but I was pretty happy where I was.
"I had a great coach at the time in Daryn Cresswell, I learned a lot off him and I had a lot of mates at the time still playing.
"I have no regrets.
"We had some very good years while 'Crezza' was there and my sister and brothers play at the club too so it was great to stay at the one club with them."
St John has barely missed a game over the past seven seasons and the significance of the milestone isn't lost on him.
"That'll mean heaps to me," he said.
"To play 150 games for the one club is something you talk about when you're younger but as you get older, it's a lot harder to actually accomplish.
"It's pretty exciting to do it on Anzac Day too.
"It'll take nothing away from the significance of that because we're very lucky to be able to play on a day like Anzac Day.
"To play against the Bulldogs is pretty exciting.
"I know a lot of guys there and I've got some very good mates who don't play any more but they'll definitely be down there talking some banter behind the fence."
Wodonga presents a formidable opponent having started the season with victories over Lavington, North Albury and Wangaratta.
"It'll be a huge test for us," St John said.
"Last year, they were far too good for us and beat us embarrassingly, to tell you the truth, both times.
"They're flying at the moment, they knocked off Wangaratta last week by four or five goals and are undefeated this year so it's going to be a great challenge for us.
"We're just going to go at it like we did last week and take it right up to one of the best teams in the comp."
Raiders fell to Wangaratta Rovers by just seven points in what was a hugely encouraging start to their campaign last Saturday.
"That showed how tight a group we are and how committed we are to each other," St John said.
"There's nothing spectacular about us, just everybody buying into the game plan and the rules that we stand by."
