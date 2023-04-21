The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Brad St John plays his 150th senior game for Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders captain Brad St John has always been proud to call Birallee Park home throughout his O and M career. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders captain Brad St John has always been proud to call Birallee Park home throughout his O and M career. Picture by Mark Jesser

Brad St John will make his 150th senior appearance for Wodonga Raiders in the Anzac Day clash with neighbours Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.