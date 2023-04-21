The Border Mail
Lavington's Jono Spina to play first game after ankle complaint

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:48pm
Jono Spina won the league's best player at rep level in 2017.
Lavington's key defensive recruit Jono Spina will play his first game for the club in five years on Saturday, April 22, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

