Lavington's key defensive recruit Jono Spina will play his first game for the club in five years on Saturday, April 22, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Spina won best on ground in the Ovens and Murray Football League's win over Goulburn Valley in 2017, but left after the following season to play in Canberra.
He missed the first two games with an ankle injury.
"Probably his leadership is the most important thing, he's played so many O and M games and gone to a higher level, so for him to be playing on one of their best players will help us enormously," fellow defender Jack Harland said.
The Panthers have split their first two games, including a one-goal win over Myrtleford on Easter Sunday.
"It wasn't just the back six that needed to improve (following the season-opening loss to Wodonga), it was the whole defence from the forward line down," Harland remarked.
Unbeaten Wangaratta Rovers will host the Panthers, who are coming off the round two bye.
