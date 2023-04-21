Victim kicked unconscious during Bright attack in dispute over woman

A man who punched another man from behind before kicking him unconscious had only just learnt that his girlfriend had cheated on him with the victim.
The Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday heard Kaia Vincent Ellis, 20, had spotted the victim walking on Gavan Street in Bright.
Ellis was with three others when he punched the victim while he had headphones in, kicked him in the head, and spat on him near the Liberty petrol station on November 29 last year.
The victim lost consciousness and was again kicked while knocked out.
Ellis was filmed dancing around after the incident in a boxing pose, appearing to celebrate.
The victim was collected by his mother before being taken to Wangaratta hospital, where he spent the night.
He had a bruised eye, lump on his skill, red marks and scratches, and later lost his job.
Ellis later told police he had been at the scene but didn't want to comment on the attack, which also involved a second person.
He yesterday told the court he had found out that his girlfriend had cheated on him with the victim just 20 to 30 minutes before he saw the man.
Magistrate Anne Goldsborough said it was very serious offending which had led to six charges.
"Kicking someone in the head means he's probably got an acquired brain injury of some type," she said.
Ellis said he had read a victim impact statement and felt ashamed, and had since resolved his issues with the victim.
Ms Goldsborough said it was an extremely traumatic event but placed Ellis on a diversion due to his insight and the fact he had taken responsibility.
He must contribute $500 to the court fund as part of the diversion plan.
