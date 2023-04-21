The Border Mail
Victim kicked unconscious during Bright attack in dispute over woman

By Myrtleford Court
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:51am, first published 8:30am
A man who punched another man from behind before kicking him unconscious had only just learnt that his girlfriend had cheated on him with the victim.

