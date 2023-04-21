The Border Mail
Wodonga's Adam Jorgensen says improved fitness behind form surge

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 1:27pm
Wodonga's Adam Jorgensen has shown courage, including a mark running with the flight of the ball against Lavington. Picture by Ash Smith
Wodonga's diminutive Adam Jorgensen says improved fitness is behind his best start to an Ovens and Murray Football League season.

Sports Journalist

