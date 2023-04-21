Wodonga's diminutive Adam Jorgensen says improved fitness is behind his best start to an Ovens and Murray Football League season.
The 22-year-old has been dynamic in the club's first three wins and is pushing best and fairest winner Josh Mathey in the best, behind league standout Angus Baker.
"I think it's been a lot better than previous years, I'm much fitter and been able to get more contests and be more impactful," he explained when asked about his form.
Jorgensen had already made an impact in his two previous years, although an injury last year was behind his fitness kick.
"It was a big thing to get fitter over summer because I had a couple of injuries last year," he stated.
"I tore ligaments in my ankle early in the year and missed a few weeks."
One of the league's smallest players at 168cms, Jorgensen only returned to something near his best late in the season, coinciding with the club's four-match winning streak to end the year after winning only four of the first 14 and falling quickly out of finals contention.
After toppling Lavington, North Albury and that stunning 24-point upset of grand final winners Wangaratta last week, the Bulldogs are now looking to equal their best winning streak since making the first of three preliminary finals in 2007.
Wodonga will start favourites home to Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day, although the outsiders will be quietly confident after pushing Wangaratta Rovers to seven points last weekend.
Rovers also toppled Wangaratta, by two points, the previous week.
"The club is definitely buzzing, the group is very tight and there's a great feeling," Jorgensen confirmed of the Bulldogs' growing resurgence.
"All the oldies are in the room after training and after games, they're all excited."
Wodonga will also start favourites in its next game against Myrtleford on May 6 and if it wins the next two matches, the season will resemble that of the Saints in 2019.
Myrtleford hadn't played finals for three years, but started with six straight wins before eventually falling in the preliminary final.
Given the Bulldogs haven't made the top five since 2009, finals will be an afterthought, at this stage, but if players like Jorgensen continue to improve, it will quickly become a reality.
The Picola product has averaged 19 touches and kicked four goals.
The annual Anzac Day clash will start at 3pm, an hour later than the North Albury-Albury match.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders have played just that one game, against Rovers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.