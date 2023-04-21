Emily Laracy has discovered a new lease of life since joining Yarrawonga.
The 23-year-old was invited to trial with the Pigeons over the summer after spending a decade playing for Corowa-Rutherglen.
And to get the tap on the shoulder from the reigning premiers was a huge compliment for the talented defender.
"When Bridget Cassar approached me, I was so chuffed and definitely taken aback," Laracy admitted.
"I'd been living over here for a year or so at that time and I work with a couple of girls that play here so that helped me make my decision.
"I've always looked up to the likes of Hannah Symes, Kylie Leslie, Bridget Cassar and Laura Irvine so be asked to come and trial and potentially be in the A-grade side, it was a bit of a dream.
"It's so fast-paced, a bit different to Corowa and they use their knowledge in an amazing way.
"All of them have played for so many years and they're pretty laid-back: if we win, we win, but the next game is totally different so we need to front up."
Laracy may still be getting used to Yarrawonga's different plays but she's already playing a key role in the Pigeon dress.
The reigning premiers have started 2-0 and now face 2022 runners-up Wangaratta in the match of the season so far on Saturday.
"I get nervous before every netball game," Laracy said.
"I'm such a competitive person at heart.
"I always want to succeed, I want to do the best for my team and I put a lot of responsibility on myself to be better and do better.
"This weekend will definitely be a test for both teams, the grand final rematch.
"Obviously I wasn't in the Yarra team last year but I did watch it and I've been there in 2019 with Corowa when we versed Wang so I know how competitive they are.
"They've recruited really well this year with the likes of Brooke Prsye and Ellie Cooper.
"They've got a few great names but we've also had a really good pre-season and we've got some amazing netballers so I think we can definitely give it to them."
Play starts at 12.15pm.
