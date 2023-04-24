YOUR SAY: Find out colonoscopy facts before running off to lawyers

There are many reasons for incomplete colonoscopies and every doctor has had a percentage of them.
The bowel is a very loopy organ and can be hard to negotiate at times.
These loops can be at an awkward angle, be adhered to another part and therefore difficult to pass through.
Many people have diverticula (pockets in bowel) which can become quite wide and then become dangerous to continue the colonoscopy because of the risk of perforation.
Some patients do not follow bowel preparation instructions properly so it makes it very difficult to see anything.
These are only a few reasons for incomplete colonoscopies.
So before you run off to the lawyers, maybe find out why your colonoscopy was incomplete!
IN OTHER NEWS:
I am excited about the showing of the movie Jesus Revolution at Albury cinema.
This revolution started in America and came to Australia in the early '70s.
Many young people at that time were disillusioned with materialism and life itself. So they dropped out of society and started a counter-culture and lived free as they pleased. This did not work for them either. Still not happy, still something missing. Then someone introduced them to Jesus Christ and one by one young people had a living encounter with Jesus. Their lives changed, the missing part was found - Jesus Christ. Hence the Jesus revolution, young people saying and singing "Jesus is the answer" and "the way".
I am one of those Jesus people who was changed by this revolution and marched with thousands of other Jesus people in Canberra, March 1973. I am thankful that this Jesus revolution came to Australia; met Jesus personally, changed my life and have lived for him ever since.
This is what we need today, a Jesus revolution.
People are so lost, don't know who they are, and where they are going. No hope given from all angles.
Go and see the movie and see what God did to save so many young people who were lost and had no hope at that time.
Jesus' words still ring true today for us as it did for the young people then, "I am the way, the truth and the life".
Let's pray for a Jesus revolution for today.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.