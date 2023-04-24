YOUR SAY: Find out colonoscopy facts before running off to lawyers

Many young people at that time were disillusioned with materialism and life itself. So they dropped out of society and started a counter-culture and lived free as they pleased. This did not work for them either. Still not happy, still something missing. Then someone introduced them to Jesus Christ and one by one young people had a living encounter with Jesus. Their lives changed, the missing part was found - Jesus Christ. Hence the Jesus revolution, young people saying and singing "Jesus is the answer" and "the way".