Crash at intersection of Murray Valley Highway and Labuan Road at Strathmerton leaves 5 dead

By News
April 21 2023 - 2:30pm
A driver pulled over in Victoria for speeding was involved in a multi-fatal crash minutes later. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Five people died in a catastrophic three-vehicle crash near the Victoria and NSW border, only minutes after police pulled over the speeding driver of one of the cars involved.

