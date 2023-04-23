OUR SAY: Ignorance or not, this graffiti choice offensive any time of year

Would we rather the culprits behind a Wangaratta vandalism spree to be revealed as ignorant youths or neo Nazis?
Hard to say, given the actions are reprehensible regardless of the motivation.
Police believe two or more people had gone to town with spray paint between midnight and 5am on and near Murdoch Road and Mather Street.
The damage included profanities and swastikas, offensive for decades and now officially an offence to display in Victoria.
Such an act would rightly be condemned at any time of year.
Occurring so close to Anzac Day, when the nation stops to remember all who have suffered and died in war, adds more than an insult to injury.
Let's not forget who in World War II appropriated the swastika, originally an ancient sign of wellbeing.
The Nazi party, its followers and collaborators perpetrated the state-orchestrated vilification, persecution and murder of about six million Jews, a time now known as the Holocaust.
Think on that for a moment - six million. Wangaratta has nearly 30,000 residents according to the 2021 Census. Six million people is about 200 Wangarattas.
Imagine what our world might look like now had the Nazi regime not been defeated.
Australians, like their allies, stepped forward during this conflict, fighting and all too often dying. Those who survived were never unscathed, even if outwardly uninjured.
So it has been throughout our nation's history, with men and women willing to serve their country and help preserve a freedom and a way of life we can sometimes take for granted.
Come on now, you might say, it's only vandalism; unpleasant, yes, but possibly just some young people not fully understanding the implications of spraying a swastika.
But that in itself is not good enough - as a society, we need to make sure the terrible realities of war are remembered as we work to ensure such horrors are not repeated.
Go to any Anzac Day service, pay tribute to the people, some no older than you, who have paid the ultimate price for us all.
