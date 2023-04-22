State's top traffic cop concerned by road carnage after 5 die in crash

Police have confirmed five deaths in an horrific North East crash, with a Melbourne driver charged on Friday over the incident.
Investigators believe a Mercedes failed to give way at an intersection with the Murray Valley Highway at Strathmerton on Thursday afternoon, a short time after being caught speeding.
A female driver, who police believe lived in the region, and three other women and a man from overseas, were in a Nissan Navara.
The Navara was allegedly struck by the Mercedes, spinning in into the path of a milk tanker truck.
All five people in the Navara were killed instantly.
The incident was caught on the truck's dashcam, and Assistant Commissioner Glen Weir said the footage was "catastrophic".
"This year we've been absolutely devastated in our communities by people who are choosing, for whatever reason, to not heed the risks that we constantly identify," he said.
"It's horrific.
"It is catastrophic, the damage that has been caused as a result of a simple collision that has ended with the loss of five lives."
The Mercedes driver faces five counts of dangerous driving causing death.
Assistant Commissioner Weir said it was unclear what else police could do to prevent tragedy on the road.
"The lives lost this year is significantly higher than last year, significantly higher," he said.
"It's quite disturbing to us that despite all our efforts ... we still cannot arrest the growing trend of trauma.
"It's time for people to wake up."
He said the Strathmerton incident was the first time five people had died in one collision since 2012.
