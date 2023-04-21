The Border Mail
Morris medallist Leigh Masters named to play Wangaratta after injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:47pm
Leigh Masters tries to push away from Wangaratta's Abraham Ankers in last year's grand final.
Leigh Masters tries to push away from Wangaratta's Abraham Ankers in last year's grand final.

Grand final winners Wangaratta's hopes of grabbing its first win hasn't been helped with the league's best player Leigh Masters playing his first game for the year in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 22.

