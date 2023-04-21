Grand final winners Wangaratta's hopes of grabbing its first win hasn't been helped with the league's best player Leigh Masters playing his first game for the year in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 22.
Wangaratta was able to quell Masters' domination in defence, claiming last year's grand final against Yarrawonga by three points.
The Morris medallist missed the Pigeons' first two games and he was sorely missed in the round one loss to Albury.
However, Yarrawonga bounced back with a 100-point caning of North Albury last week.
Wangaratta has lost its first two games against Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga, although this will be the first time the club is playing for competition points as it was one of the sanctions handed down after being found guilty of breaching the league's $125,000 salary cap.
The Pies were also stripped of the premiership.
"There's a bit of history between us in the last couple of years, it will be a good brand of footy," Pigeons' forward Tim Lawrence explained of the rivalry and the Pigeons' home match.
Masters suffered a crack in his hand during a practice match.
The club also welcomes back ruck Lach Howe, who will be desperate for a bumper game after largely unheralded, albeit rapidly improving, opponent Chris Knowles outpointed him in the decider.
Wangaratta won three of the four meetings last season.
The Pies' defence has long been rated the league's best with Lawrence playing a different role this year in the forward line.
"At the moment I'm third tall, not so much a small forward, I just have to make the most of my opportunities and apply pressure," he revealed.
"Last year I was more of a small forward, relying on my pressure, putting blocks on for 'Willo' (key forward Leigh Williams)."
After Wangaratta dominated the first half when Williams had limited chances, the Doug Strang medallist exploded, kicking two of the best grand final goals in years, including one from the junction of the 50m arc and the boundary line.
