Tony's Trek promotes the need to support emergency service personnel

LH
By Layton Holley
April 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Tony's Trek is a solo 1500 kilometre walk to promote supporting the mental health of Victoria's emergency service personnel. Tony Pearce had covered 1000 kilometres by the time he arrived in Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tony Pearce is walking 1500 kilometres to promote the need to support the mental health of the emergency services community.

