Tony Pearce is walking 1500 kilometres to promote the need to support the mental health of the emergency services community.
Mr Pearce, chair of the Emergency Services Foundation and inspector-general for Emergency Management, began Tony's Trek on March 10, walking from East Melbourne to Wodonga, arriving yesterday, and then will head back, covering much of the area devastated by the Black Summer bushfires.
After seeing too many friends suffering from mental health issues, and succumbing to it himself, he decided to do something, and began walking.
"I've been in the sector for 40 years, and over that time I've known people who have unfortunately taken their lives, and others who struggle every day just getting out of bed and getting on with daily life," he said.
"So I was seeing a build-up of that in people, particularly with COVID, the fires and the floods, people were under this unrelenting pressure, so I thought I would try to do something."
Mr Pearce said what made the mental health issue in emergency service personnel different from the general public, was the cumulative effect of seeing trauma every day.
"Year in, year out, the people that are wearing the uniform are repeatedly facing traumas over and over again," he said.
"One person in the community may experience a horrific disaster and suffer through that, but they can eventually get back to normal functioning, which is great.
"But emergency service men and women are continually responding to those sorts of things year through, and that builds on them."
The Emergency Services Foundation seeks to get ahead of the harm and injury threat that currently pervades the sector, focusing on prevention and early detection.
Mr Pearce said if you were waking up every day feeling that something wasn't quite right, you had no motivation to do your job or contribute to family matters, that's the time to seek help.
"If we can get in there, and help these people understand and enable them to get some control over their own life, they might actually divert off the path where they get really sick," he said.
Accompanying Mr Pearce for the last 3.65 kilometres into Wodonga was Sandii Greaves of the 365 campaign, who has been walking 3.65 kilometres for 365 days to raise money for Tony's Trek.
Mary Widdicombe, of Rotary Club of Albury North, also met Mr Pearce at Junction Square yesterday and donated $2000 to the cause.
"After the bushfires and the pandemic, we feel our emergency service personnel are really in need of help, and that's why we are supporting Tony," Ms Widdicombe said.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
