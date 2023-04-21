LAND boundary issues have seen a North East village return a $50,000 grant to the Victorian government.
The money was to aid the expansion of Thoona's hall on to land that once housed a primary school.
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland is pushing for a solution between the two government department land owners, describing the situation as "absurd".
"The fence line and planning documents show different boundaries between the two blocks of land," she said.
The Education Department controls the former school site while the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action is the landlord for the hall.
"Everyone is behind plans to expand the hall and more efficiently use the land of the old primary school," Ms Cleeland said.
"To have to hand back grant funding because of a misunderstanding of where two parcels of government land end and start is absurd.
"The community simply wants to have a centralised meeting place which is fit for purpose."
Ms Cleeland said she would be taking the matter to the relevant government ministers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.